Frozen Lemons effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
21 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
38% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
