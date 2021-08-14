A true-to-flower experience in the convenience of a 510 cart. A tasty mix, carefully chosen by the experts at MSIKU. Frozen Lemons Live Resin is crafted with consumers in mind who want to elevate their experiences with Msiku to the next level. Indulge in the curated citrus aromatics with a sweet and spicy undertone.



Crafted from AAAA indoor flower, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

Show more