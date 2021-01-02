Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Grape Ape, also called Purple Ape, is an Indica-dominant hybrid of Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and an Afghani landrace from Apothecary Genetics in California. The seed bank attributes Grape Ape to its founder Bret Bogue, who reportedly developed the strain sometime after starting Apothecary Genetics in 2004.

