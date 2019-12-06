BLUE DREAM CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes



Our BLUE DREAM DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.



CANVORY BLUE DREAM has a tantalizing aroma of sweet blueberries.



About CBD DAB WAX

Our BLUE DREAM CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.



Use of the CBD wax:

Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.