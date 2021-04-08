About this product
About this strain
The Soap effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people say it helps with anxious
Paranoid
1% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!