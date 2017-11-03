About this product
Just like the smell, the taste is also fruity with smooth smoke and lacks an aftertaste. With only few hits, it will sweep you off your feet by making you clear-headed and light, while still giving you an exciting cerebral high.
About this strain
FPOG, also known as "Fruity Pebbles," "Fruity Pebbles OG," and "Fruity OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Alien Genetics. FPOG was a limited-time offering from the breeder, although some new varieties may now exist. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects of FPOG will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!
FPOG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
