Colombian Gold crossed with Nepali indica, Thai and Swiss landraces
Major Terpenes:
42.3% Alpha-Pinene
27.8% Myrcene
7.5% Limonene
5.4% Terpinolene
3.9% Alpha-Bisabolol
3.3% Linalool
1.8% Beta-Caryophyllene
1.7% Terpineol
1.6% Caryophyllene-Oxide
1.4% Fenchol
3.7% Other terpenes
Scent:
A woody, earthy scent with some Mango notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 315$
250ml for 1262$
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.