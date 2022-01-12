Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid, high in THC and popular amongst those that medicate for major stress, depression and pain. She’s relatively easy to grow and can flower within 7 to 9 weeks. She grows dense buds, which gently ease you into a calm euphoria tasting of sweet blueberries.



When we see a name like Blue Dream, we like to picture lying on the beach as the sunny blue sky engulfs us in her tranquil beauty and the ocean waves vibrate the sand beneath us, so it's safe to say this strain has a lot to live up to. And we’re happy to report she resoundingly does!



Blue Dream delivers swift relief without the heavy sedative effects. She has a sticky, sweet berry flavor thanks to her Blueberry indica side, but she really shows off her sativa Haze #1 parentage side in flowering. In flowering she can easily double in size and reach a height of over 2 meters. The two strains come together and balance her nicely, producing a high that is both relaxing and uplifting without making you feel tired or anxious.