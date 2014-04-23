About this product
These marijuana seeds have a lot to prove! Her genetics are comprised of Northern Lights, Shiva, Skunk and Afghan. We try not to brag about our strains, so we let others do it for us. According to Leafly, our girl produces an “incredible trichome production” and says her high makes you “tingly, euphoric, and feeling uplifted”.
Her icy appearance doesn’t just make her look good, it also gives her a wonderful aroma of diesel mixed perfectly with sweet and floral notes.They come together to produce an award-winning strain, which has been awarded multiple times in the past.
She gets her name from her wonderful ratio of flowers to leaves that make her look like a literal ice sculpture.
About this strain
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
Ice effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with