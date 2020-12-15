Sometimes you want nothing more than to lie back, relax, and melt the problems of the world away from your day. That’s easy to do with Original Glue, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, which packs an average THC level of 18-25%, and has been recorded as having up to 32%!



Much like the flickering resin that builds up on your scissors when trimming, she sticks you to the couch as relaxation washes away all stress and leaves you with uplifting and euphoric thoughts. Her high THC has lead this strain to become universally loved, with more and more proclaiming that this strain may just break into the ranks of the top 10 strains of all time.



Besides her high-THC content, her other highlight comes from her parentage. Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel entwine together to produces a complex flavor of pungent diesel and rich pine with chocolate and coffee notes poking brilliantly through. The mixture of sweetness and earthiness blends nicely as a nighttime snack, which is only fitting since she’s best suited for night use, and on days off when all you want to do is chill and tune out.