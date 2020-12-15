About this product
Much like the flickering resin that builds up on your scissors when trimming, she sticks you to the couch as relaxation washes away all stress and leaves you with uplifting and euphoric thoughts. Her high THC has lead this strain to become universally loved, with more and more proclaiming that this strain may just break into the ranks of the top 10 strains of all time.
Besides her high-THC content, her other highlight comes from her parentage. Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel entwine together to produces a complex flavor of pungent diesel and rich pine with chocolate and coffee notes poking brilliantly through. The mixture of sweetness and earthiness blends nicely as a nighttime snack, which is only fitting since she’s best suited for night use, and on days off when all you want to do is chill and tune out.
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
