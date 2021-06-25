About this product

All-natural 10-pack of 0.3g pre-rolls made with BC-grown whole indica flower. No trim. No shake. Originating in Vancouver, this legacy cut of D. Bubba is now grown in the modern Pure Sunfarms greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. It presents flavours of spicy earth, gassy hops, and creamy coffee. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and presented in a reusable tin. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick.