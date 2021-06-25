Pure Sunfarms
All-natural 10-pack of 0.3g pre-rolls made with BC-grown whole indica flower. No trim. No shake. Originating in Vancouver, this legacy cut of D. Bubba is now grown in the modern Pure Sunfarms greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. It presents flavours of spicy earth, gassy hops, and creamy coffee. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and presented in a reusable tin. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick.
Death Bubba effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
265 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
