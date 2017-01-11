About this product
These feminized Black Domina seeds are quick to flower with a brightly colored crystal hue, making it an incredibly attractive and highly potent plant. A combination of the famous Northern Lights, Hash Plant, Ortega and Afghani SA strains, Black Domina cannabis seeds are ideal for both beginners and experienced growers alike.
Black Domina - Fast Flowering Strain
When you grow Black Domina seeds you can expect relatively fast flowering plants that produce delicious, sticky buds with incredible aromas. Taking between 7 to 9 weeks to flower, these feminized Black Domina seeds require less maintenance than most cannabis plants, and are also very resistant to pest and diseases.
Great for Stress, Insomnia and Pain
Black Domina cannabis is often used as medication by those who are suffering from stress, insomnia, or who suffer from chronic pain issues. The high is less of a euphoric feeling and more of a completely relaxing and sleepy feeling, so the strain is perfect for use before bed, e.g. later at night when you want to wind down and eventually fall asleep. It offers a comforting feeling of total relaxation, which could also help those suffering from mild depression. Having said that, some users report feeling quite focused from this particular strain as well.
The Indica strain does have some associated side effects, with dry mouth being by far the most commonly reported. Lesser reported side effects include paranoia and dizziness, and some users report a mild headache, or feeling anxious too.
Conclusion
Black Domina has a very strong and potent combination of several different indicas, it is an easy to grow plant that is super resilient and very forgiving to a novice grower. The resulting hybrid indica is not recommended for use during the day, as you may feel too relaxed to get any real work done! For those who suffer from insomnia or difficulty relaxing, late night use of Black Domina is a great choice.
GENETICS
Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani
FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 50 to 55 days
FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS September
PLANT HEIGHT Between 3 to 4-1/2 feet
THC CONTENT % 12% to 24%
CBD % 0.1%
INDICA / SATIVA % 100% Indica
INDOOR YIELD 14 to 16 ounces per square meter
OUTDOOR YIELD 14 ounces per plant
IDEAL CLIMATE Tropical (or indoor)
GROWTH DIFFICULTY Easy to grow
RESISTANCE TO DISEASE Resistant to pests and diseases
Black Domina effects
