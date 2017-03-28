About this product
Ice is short and has a stocky build. You will find huge, tight buds covered in frosty, snow-white tricomes. This bud structure stems from its Skunk Special origins. The Ice has the potency of its White Widow ancestral roots. Ice was bred primarily for indoor growing, but can also be easily grown outdoors in a Mediterranean climate, as she is a very heat resistant cannabis strain.
The highest THC-levels were measured in the High Times Cup of 1998, showing a THC content of 22%. The smell and taste is strong and intense; earthy, diesel and fuel with a hint of licorice. The high is very balanced with a hard indica body stone effect and an activating Sativa head high.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica/Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods
Yield: Indoor: 500 to 600g/m² | Outdoor: Up to 750g/plant
Height: Indoor: 60 to 80cm - Outdoor: 150 to 250cm
THC:
CBD:
Genetics: Skunk x White Widow x Blueberry (10%)
Taste/Smell: Strong and intense diesel/fuel smell and taste with a hint of licorice
Effects: Hard Indica hit, strong buzz in the head but uplifting Sativa effect
About this strain
Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.
Ice effects
