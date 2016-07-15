About this product
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
Tired of tools sticking to the table? Need a place for a sessions worth of concentrates? The SkyBlue Vapor™ Dab Slab™ has you covered in style! Use this portable sized silicone slab as a place holder for dab tools, for your next dab, or even on the go in your SkyBlue Travel case. Dab Slabs are made of an FDA approved food grade silicone to store your concentrates on a completely non-stick surface. Truly, a must have for the connoisseur who keeps things clean!
About this strain
God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.
God Bud effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off!
Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.