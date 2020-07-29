Tantalus Labs
Harlequin Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack
SativaTHC 5%CBD 9%
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
