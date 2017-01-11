Black Domina feminized seeds grow into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Black Domina has been derived from: Ortega x Afghani x Hash Plant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 61 days. Black Domina feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 70 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 120 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, woody, berry, fruity, kush and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy, powerfull.



