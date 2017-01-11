About this product
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, pine, woody, berry, fruity, kush and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy, powerfull.
View all details about Black Domina feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Black Domina feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Black Domina is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani. This melting pot of a strain delivers effects that are relaxing and sedating. Black Domina features a spicy pepper aroma and flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. Growers say Black Dominan has a rapid flowering time and produces buds that are coated in trichome crystals.
Black Domina effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
