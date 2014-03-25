Blue Cheese autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 35% sativa properties and 25% is ruderalis. Blue Cheese has been derived from: Blueberry Kush x Blue Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Blue Cheese autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 and 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 110 cm and will yield 60 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, sweet, cheese, earthy, pungent, skunk and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting, creative, energetic.



