Blue Dream autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1 x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Blue Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 75 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 and 125 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, tropical, blueberry, berry and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, calming.



