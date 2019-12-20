Gorilla Glue autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 40% sativa properties and 10% is ruderalis. Gorilla Glue has been derived from: Gorilla Glue #4 x Critical Diesel Auto. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Gorilla Glue autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 60 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, fruity, pine, earthy, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, uplifting, calming, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy, powerfull.



View all details about Gorilla Glue autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Gorilla Glue autoflowering feminized seeds today and grow your own!