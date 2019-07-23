Grape Ape feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Grape Ape has been derived from: Mendocino Purps X Skunk X Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Grape Ape feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 and 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, spicy, sweet, tropical, skunk and the effects can best be described as: focused, hungry, relaxed, euphoric.



View all details about Grape Ape feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Grape Ape feminized seeds today and grow your own!

Show more