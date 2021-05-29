Harlequin feminized seeds grow into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Harlequin has been derived from: Colombian Gold x Nepali Indica x Thai Sativa x Swiss Sativa. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Harlequin feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 and 250 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, herbal, pepper, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting, energetic.



View all details about Harlequin feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Harlequin feminized seeds today and grow your own!