Also known by the moniker “Santa Marta”, Colombian Gold is a legendary landrace cultivar that stems from the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Colombia. Here, this pure sativa variety developed a rather unique morphology; it remains much shorter than many of its sativa counterparts. Currently curated by Zamnesia Seeds, Colombian Gold made its way to the United States and Europe in the 60s thanks to the efforts of pioneering strain hunters, vagabonding hippies, and international traffickers. Eventually, it would form the genetic foundation of legendary strains such as Skunk #1.

Colombian Gold possesses a THC content of 18% alongside an array of citrusy and piney terpenes. Together, this mix of phytochemicals serves up an energising and uplifting high ideal for the daytime hours.

Given its ancestral home, Colombian Gold prefers a warm climate with a long growing season. Outdoor plants appreciate soil rich in organic matter and plenty of direct sunlight. Provide these variables, and plants will grow to 180cm and produce up to 700g/plant. Indoors, this landrace peaks at a slightly shorter height of 150cm and produces 350–400g/m². Prepare to harvest plants after a blooming period of 10–11 weeks indoors, or in late October outdoors.

About this strain

Colombian Gold, also known as "Santa Marta Colombian Gold" and "Santa Marta," is a classic landrace sativa marijuana strain that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.

