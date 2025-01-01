We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Enderby, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
15 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Salmon Arm
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
12.1 mi away
order pickup
Earth to Sky - Enderby - Coming Soon
REC
Mary Jane Rigs 'n Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am PT
The Higher Path - Armstrong
REC
Closed until 9am PT
7.4 mi away
Seed To Soul
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
7.4 mi away
Greenery Cannabis Boutique - Armstrong
REC
Closed until 10am PT
8.5 mi away
Greenery Cannabis Boutique
REC
4.7
(
4
)
12.1 mi away
The Greenery Cannabis Boutique
REC
Closed until 10am PT
12.1 mi away
Downtown Cannabis - Salmon Arm
REC
Closed until 9am PT
12.3 mi away
Green Canoe Cannabis
REC
4.7
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
14.6 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Vernon
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
18.8 mi away
Blended Buds Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
18.9 mi away
Spiritleaf - Vernon
REC
4.2
(
21
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.1 mi away
Vernon Cannabis Store #3
REC
Closed until 9am PT
19.4 mi away
Fire & Flower - Vernon Harwood - Coming Soon!
REC
19.7 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Armstrong, BC
11.9 km
3 stores
Salmon Arm, BC
19.5 km
4 stores
Canoe, BC
23.5 km
1 store
Vernon, BC
30.2 km
12 stores
Sicamous, BC
33.7 km
2 stores
Lumby, BC
35.8 km
1 store
Scotch Creek, BC
45.6 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Enderby
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Ghost Train Haze
Grape Ape
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Space Cake
Atomic
Blood Orange
Blue Dream
Show all 249
clear all
view results