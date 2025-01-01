We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Long Harbour, British Columbia
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Harvest Moon Cannabis - Salt Spring Island
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
0.6 mi away
order pickup
Jerrys Cannabis - Ladysmith
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
17.3 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Ganges, BC
1.0 km
1 store
Chemainus, BC
15.3 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
17.0 km
4 stores
Mill Bay, BC
22.8 km
1 store
Ladysmith, BC
27.8 km
2 stores
Brentwood Bay, BC
31.0 km
1 store
Delta, BC
36.9 km
1 store
Nanaimo, BC
38.6 km
7 stores
Lake Cowichan, BC
40.0 km
2 stores
Victoria, BC
42.1 km
24 stores
Gabriola, BC
43.5 km
1 store
Langford, BC
46.3 km
1 store
Vancouver, BC
47.4 km
4 stores
Find all locations
