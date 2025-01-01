We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Woman-owned dispensaries in Lake Country, British Columbia
(1)
Woman owned
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Hi Cannabis - Kelowna
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
10.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Kelo Cannabis
5.0
(
6
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
11.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Lake Country, BC
0.1 km
3 stores
Kelowna, BC
11.6 km
15 stores
Vernon, BC
23.7 km
12 stores
West Kelowna, BC
23.7 km
5 stores
Lumby, BC
38.3 km
1 store
Peachland, BC
39.0 km
2 stores
Armstrong, BC
44.8 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Lake Country
switch to map view
Filters
Woman owned
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
1
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Pink Kush
Blue Dream
Ghost Train Haze
Mango Haze
Alien OG
Peach Ringz
Cream
Show all 761
clear all
view results