Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Lumby, British Columbia
(1)
Debit cards accepted
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Kalamalka Cannabis
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.0 mi away
Spiritleaf - Vernon
REC
4.2
(
21
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.3 mi away
Fire & Flower - Vernon Harwood - Coming Soon!
REC
13.3 mi away
Blended Buds Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.4 mi away
Studio Cannabis
REC
4.3
(
9
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.5 mi away
HIVE CANNABIS - Vernon
REC
Closed until 9am PT
13.6 mi away
Vernon Cannabis Store #1
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.8 mi away
Greenery Cannabis Boutique - Armstrong
REC
Closed until 10am PT
15.6 mi away
Seed To Soul
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
16.9 mi away
