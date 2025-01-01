We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in British Columbia
(1)
Debit cards accepted
6 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Buds Cannabis - Saanichton
4.1
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
16.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
Original Farm Cannabis- Duncan
Closed until 9am PT
18.6 mi away
order pickup
REC
Queens Cannabis- 56th Street
5.0
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
19.4 mi away
order pickup
Costa Canna -Duncan
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
18.8 mi away
High5 Retail - Duncan
REC
Closed until 9am PT
19.1 mi away
Costa Canna - Duncan - Cowichan Commons
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
19.7 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Pender Island, BC
1.1 km
1 store
Sidney, BC
17.4 km
1 store
Ganges, BC
18.2 km
1 store
Mill Bay, BC
25.0 km
1 store
Brentwood Bay, BC
26.1 km
1 store
Saanichton, BC
26.1 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
30.0 km
4 stores
Delta, BC
31.1 km
3 stores
Chemainus, BC
32.1 km
1 store
Victoria, BC
35.3 km
26 stores
Langford, BC
42.1 km
1 store
Ladysmith, BC
44.9 km
2 stores
Vancouver, BC
48.1 km
4 stores
Find all locations
