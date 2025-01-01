We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Sechelt, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
6 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Infinity Cannabis Chill Out Joint
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 12pm PT
6.2 mi away
order pickup
WEEDS - Sechelt
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.1 mi away
420 Hemp Shop - Sechelt
MED
Closed until 10am PT
0.2 mi away
Coastal Green
REC
Closed until 10am PT
3.1 mi away
Coastal Bay Cannabis- Lower Gibsons
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
12.3 mi away
Happy Isle Cannabis Company
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am PT
19.8 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Roberts Creek, BC
10.0 km
1 store
Gibsons, BC
19.8 km
1 store
Bowen Island, BC
31.9 km
1 store
Nanaimo, BC
33.9 km
13 stores
Gabriola, BC
33.9 km
1 store
West Vancouver, BC
36.5 km
1 store
Parksville, BC
42.8 km
4 stores
Vancouver, BC
45.8 km
16 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Sechelt
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Acapulco Gold
Animal Face
Blackberry Kush
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Death Bubba
Durban
Show all 125
clear all
view results