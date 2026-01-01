Best cannabis stores in Edmonton, Alberta with authentic reviews
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1. Elevate - 105th Ave NW0.4 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
Located just minutes west of Rogers place in the Heart of Downtown Edmonton directly North of Macewan University, Elevate is your one stop shop for all your cannabis needs, whether that might be before or after an Oilers game or anytime you're in the in the area. All the staff are very friendly and very knowledgeable about the products. Josh, The owner makes everyone feel like family when they come through the door and always goes out of his way to give you the best experience possible. Both Elevate locations come highly recommended.read full review
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6. Select Cannabis - EdmontonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins3.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
The staff here is very knowledgable, kind and just overall amazing! William is absolutely fantastic, and has a wealth of knowledge about the products available in each location. The atmosphere is fun and inviting. I come here all the time and have never been happier with any store I’ve been to.read full review
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12. Fire & Flower - Edmonton Rice Howard Way0.3 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
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13. Armstrong Block Cannabis0.4 mi awayClosed until 11am MT
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19. Spiritleaf – Downtown Edmonton0.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT
The staff goes above any beyond every single time I've visited. They are friendly without being pushy, and helpful while still allowing me room to make my own choices. It's a warm and inviting store, not clinical and institutional like many dispensaries I've visited. Highly recommended!read full review
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23. Nova Cannabis - Jasper Ave1.6 mi awayClosed until 10am MT