We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Embrun, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
11 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Wavy
5.0
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.5 mi away
order pickup
Tokyo Smoke - Orleans
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.6 mi away
High Ties Cannabis - Blackburn
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.8 mi away
Big River Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.4 mi away
ShinyBud - Orleans (Jeanne D'arc)
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.5 mi away
Ridgeburn Cannabis Shop - Ottawa East
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.9 mi away
Bud Room Inc.
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.0 mi away
Canna Cabana - Elmvale Acres
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.0 mi away
Purple Meadow Cannabis - Gloucester
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.0 mi away
Spiritleaf - South Keys
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.1 mi away
Camp Cannabis - Gloucester
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.3 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Ottawa, ON
25.4 km
75 stores
Clarence-Rockland, ON
28.8 km
3 stores
Plantagenet, ON
38.0 km
1 store
Gatineau, QC
40.4 km
1 store
Kemptville, ON
41.1 km
1 store
Richmond, ON
45.3 km
1 store
Cornwall, ON
46.3 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Embrun
K0A
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Tropic Thunder
Blue Dream
Cold Creek Kush
Jean Guy
Pink Kush
Black Cherry Punch
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Show all 817
clear all
view results