We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Erin, Ontario
(1)
Credit cards accepted
43 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Vibes Cannabis Co
5.0
(
20
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Clarence St
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
The Woods Cannabis - Brampton - Mississauga Road & Financial
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Crown Leaf Cannabis - Brampton - Steeles Ave
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
18.4 mi away
order pickup
REC
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Milton
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - 370 Stone Road W
4.6
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
19.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Guelph
Delivery
Closed until 10am ET
20.0 mi away
order delivery
Spot 420 - Erin
REC
Closed until 9am ET
0.5 mi away
PARAMOUNT CANNABIS CO.
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.1 mi away
Broadway Cannabis - Orangeville
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.1 mi away
Spot 420 - Orangeville
REC
3.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
10.7 mi away
Cannaco The Cannabis Company - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.2 mi away
Taste Buds Cannabis - Rockwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
11.5 mi away
Spiritleaf - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.2 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.3 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Brampton - Hurontario
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.7 mi away
Grand Cannabis - Georgetown
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.9 mi away
Golden Tree Cannabis Weed Dispensary Brampton
REC
2.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.4 mi away
Spiritleaf - Brampton - Sandalwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.9 mi away
Dutch Love (Brampton Heart Lake)
REC
14.0 mi away
Hidden Leaf Cannabis Co - Brampton
REC
4.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.6 mi away
Chamba Cannabis - Brampton Open June 11
REC
Closed until 10:30am ET
15.0 mi away
Spiritleaf - Brickyard
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.4 mi away
One Plant - Brampton - Now open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
15.5 mi away
The Potery - Guelph
REC
Closed until 2pm ET
16.2 mi away
Dab Cannabis - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.2 mi away
The Potery - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.0 mi away
Canna Cabana - Brampton 410 at 7
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.4 mi away
High Tea Cannabis Co - Brampton
REC
5.0
(
23
)
Closed until 11am ET
17.5 mi away
Ganjika House - Brampton
REC
4.0
(
38
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.5 mi away
1
2
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Orangeville, ON
14.6 km
6 stores
Acton, ON
15.7 km
2 stores
Halton Hills, ON
18.0 km
3 stores
Brampton, ON
19.8 km
34 stores
Guelph, ON
26.1 km
14 stores
Milton, ON
30.5 km
9 stores
Toronto, ON
35.2 km
67 stores
Mississauga, ON
35.5 km
10 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
40.6 km
4 stores
Cambridge, ON
42.8 km
13 stores
Burlington, ON
45.4 km
8 stores
Kitchener, ON
46.4 km
12 stores
Waterloo, ON
46.6 km
7 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Erin
switch to map view
Filters
Credit cards accepted
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Asian owned
Black owned
LGBTQIA+ owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
GMO Cookies
Blue Dream
Pink Kush
Animal Face
Cold Creek Kush
Jean Guy
Haze
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results