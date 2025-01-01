We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting cash in Greater Sudbury, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Lost Lake
5.0
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
0.3 mi away
order pickup
Clover Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.9 mi away
Highlife Cannabis - Sudbury
REC
4.0
(
31
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.4 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Nickel City
REC
Closed until 10am ET
2.7 mi away
Canna Cabana - Sudbury
REC
3.4
(
20
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.9 mi away
FIKA Local - Sudbury
REC
5.0
(
7
)
Closed until 9am ET
3.6 mi away
Bananas - Sudbury
REC
Closed until 9am ET
3.6 mi away
Cannabis Jacks - Val Caron
REC
Closed until 9am ET
8.2 mi away
Pop's Cannabis Co. - Hanmer
REC
Closed until 9am ET
11.1 mi away
Find nearby
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Greater Sudbury
switch to map view
