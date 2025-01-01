We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with an ATM in Komoka, Ontario
(1)
ATM available on-site
1 result
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Holy Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.7 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
London, ON
8.6 km
30 stores
Strathroy, ON
15.5 km
1 store
St. Thomas, ON
27.2 km
4 stores
Watford, ON
36.1 km
1 store
Thamesford, ON
37.7 km
1 store
Aylmer, ON
41.6 km
1 store
Saint Marys, ON
41.9 km
1 store
Exeter, ON
44.2 km
1 store
Grand Bend, ON
48.1 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Komoka
N0L 1R0
switch to map view
Filters
ATM available on-site
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Features
1
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Jean Guy
Pink Kush
Blue Dream
Cold Creek Kush
Wappa
GMO Cookies
Guava
Show all 852
clear all
view results