Dispensaries accepting cash in Newcastle, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
26 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Northern Tokes - Oshawa
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 10am ET
13.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Purple Moose Cannabis - Oshawa
4.2
(
15
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
14.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Best Cannabis
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
15.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Cobourg
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Northern Helm Cannabis - Bowmanville
4.8
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
6.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Northern Helm Cannabis - Courtice
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
11.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Northern Helm Cannabis - Oshawa
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 9am ET
12.9 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Circa 1818 - Cobourg
4.3
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Spot420 - Bowmanville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
4.4 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - 21 King St W
REC
Closed until 10am ET
5.1 mi away
Cannabis Xpress - Hampton
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
11.1 mi away
FIKA Local - Oshawa
REC
5.0
(
15
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.9 mi away
Kryptonite Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.1 mi away
Old West Cannabis Company - Oshawa
REC
4.3
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.4 mi away
Friendly Stranger Cannabis - 204 Ritson Rd
REC
3.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.4 mi away
The Peace Pipe - Oshawa
REC
4.5
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.7 mi away
Happy Dayz - Oshawa
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawa
REC
3.7
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
13.8 mi away
High Beamz
REC
Closed until 9am ET
13.8 mi away
Spiritleaf - Oshawa
REC
4.8
(
18
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.1 mi away
Spot 420 - Oshawa
REC
Closed until 9am ET
14.2 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Oshawa
REC
4.7
(
13
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.2 mi away
Cannabis Street - Oshawa
REC
4.4
(
7
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.4 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Oshawa - 400 King St W
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.5 mi away
Kryptonite Cannabis - Port Hope
REC
Closed until 9am ET
15.3 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Port Hope
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9:30am ET
16.0 mi away
