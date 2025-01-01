We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Woodstock, Ontario
(1)
Dundas Cannabis
REC
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
0.2 mi away
Woodstock Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
0.3 mi away
VIP Cannabis Company - Woodstock
REC
3.7
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.7 mi away
Stellar Bud
REC
3.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.1 mi away
Crossroads Cannabis - Woodstock
REC
Closed until 9am ET
1.1 mi away
HighQ
13.6 mi away
VIP Cannabis - Shakespeare
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.0 mi away
VIP Cannabis - New Hamburg
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.2 mi away
Chillin' Buds - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.6 mi away
Capturing Eden - Tillsonburg
18.8 mi away
Spiritleaf - Stratford
REC
4.8
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Stratford
REC
Open until Friday at 10pm ET
19.4 mi away
Little Leaf - Stratford
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.6 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
New Hamburg, ON
27.7 km
1 store
Brant, ON
29.9 km
2 stores
Stratford, ON
31.2 km
5 stores
Saint Marys, ON
35.2 km
1 store
Delhi, ON
36.7 km
1 store
London, ON
37.5 km
29 stores
Waterloo, ON
37.8 km
15 stores
Brantford, ON
38.3 km
13 stores
Kitchener, ON
38.6 km
16 stores
Cambridge, ON
43.2 km
16 stores
Aylmer, ON
44.3 km
1 store
Simcoe, ON
47.1 km
4 stores
