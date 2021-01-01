About this product

Northern Lights autoflowering seeds can be grown indoors and outdoors to easily produce high-yielding plants. This 90% / 10% Sativa strain can reach levels of THC up to 18%. Expect a deep mental and physical relaxation with this strain and users can also expect to feel blissful, upbeat, topping it off with a state of deep relaxation and sleepiness. The spicy and sweet flavors of this strain complement each other and users can also expect to taste strong notes of citrus. Because of the deeply relaxed state that this strain provides, consumers can expect to reduce the symptoms of pain and bust stress.