Northern Lights reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Northern Lights.
Northern Lights strain effects
Northern Lights reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
I........y
April 22, 2014
Uplifted
I am a 60 year old male who has had two back surgeries and have a myopathy called Pompe disease. I am about at the end of my time here on earth as this disease progresses and the best medicine I have found to relieve the pain has come from this plant. I was on the "normal" protocol of opiates from my doctor for years and then I tried this strain. Daily usage has allowed me to greatly reduce the dosage of the Morphine and Oxycodone with their awful side effects, and I live a much better life since using this strain.
M........0
March 8, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders. There are many breeders selling this version of this awesome creation and although they have their differences, they are all good in their own way and are very similar unlike a lot of other old time popular strains. I have personally grown seeds from Sensi Seeds, Nirvana, and one other breeder that I am unsure of because I bought them through one of the larger seed banks about 10 years ago. All of them were similar in every category so this review applies to at least the two names mentioned and from what I have seen from other seeds obtained from other breeders, they are mostly very similar as well. There is a reason this is on the list of top 25 strains of all time and I believe its because you basically can't go wrong with this strain as far as quality and consistency. USE; The characteristics of this plant use wise are all indica with all of the physical effects one would expect from an indica. It's not a strain for the morning if you want to get anything done but it is great for those lazy days or in the evening, especially if you have sleep problems. It's a great strain for pain and insomnia. Looks and taste are average but the effects are the reason you will like this strain. There are slight differences between strains from different breeders, but most duplicate the original. GROW; Indoors; The consistency here is very good as well. The three strains from the breeders mentioned all flowered a little longer than they suggest but ht could just be my preference and I also do not use your standard 12/12 light cycle throughout the entire flowering cycle as I start it higher and decrease it with time below 12 hours. All of them took 7-8 weeks. Outdoors this strain is a champion, with high yields, high resistance to mold and other growing factors and a fairly early harvest time, being around Oct. 1st. Some may want them to go longer but in my situation and location where cold weather and people activity increases after Oct. 1st, you can plan to harvest this by then and have an A+ grade product.
T........d
October 6, 2015
Hands down best weed I've smoked. This tree really releases all of your blocks. On your mind and your body. Your thoughts just flow to you effortlessly. And the relief of my back pain almost made tears of joy come up. I couldn't feel any pain whatsoever(chronic back pain from injury). Doesn't feel like an indica at all. I'm a sativa guy. I need more of this in my life.
C........e
May 19, 2015
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Did exactly what the description says. It's an indica people, definitely NOT for daytime use (unless you want to sleep during the day). Wasn't sure it was going to live up to the hype, but me likey. Whoever grew this crop did it right. Your troubles and any pain will melt away. You won't melt into the couch, but I didn't want to leave, lol. Be one with the Northern Lights... You are the Northern Lights. Let it slowly ease you into la lal land. Seriously, you won't be able to resist sleep an hour or two in. Next morning woke up very rested, relaxed, and happy. No stress here!! What else... No negative side effects!
k........D
September 7, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Finally got to try this well-renowned strain, beautifully extracted into shatter. Upon first dab, I was feeling great! For the first ~20 minutes, was relaxing, calming, slowly vaporizing me just as the banger did the shatter. I didn't realize it, I thought my insomnia was going to continue, my poor day the same, and late-night anxiety on red alert. WRONG! This strain gently laid me into a deep sense of relaxation, my thoughts calm, mellow, "spacey" as the last review says definitely fits. I would absolutely love to see this flower and smoke it too, however the dab allowed me to fully enjoy a unique taste and experience. Now that the review is over, my relaxation is about to fade into a blissful nights sleep. Thank you Northern Lights, for keeping my sky safe as I sleep blanketed below you.
D........n
February 27, 2016
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
Nothern Lights hits you up really strong. Felt as if time stopped and my head took the first flight to planet euforia! Great taste, sweet but pine. Fiji Water tasted delicious hahaha. 5/5 would buy again.
U........x
December 2, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I just smoked a joint of Northern Lights this morning and I am indeed high as fuck. So, with that out of the way I'll try and leave a somewhat intelligible review. Holy shit I don't know if that makes sense. Uhm, this is very potent and I am a new smoker. Over Thanksgiving break I stopped for a week and now my tolerance is back at day one. This feels a little bit psychedelic. Like, a baby drop of acid. Like, I feel pretty awesome. You guys are laughing at this post aren't you. Ha. :) I'm going to be playing on my playstation, if you don't mind getting your ass kicked by a girl then add me. PSN @UptownLynx
C........r
November 8, 2015
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good night!!!😴😴😴 I had so much energy until I smoked this. Awesome strain. Its not loud or pungent in flavor nor aroma. Pretty light until you take a puff. Like most indicas this was a slow groove high that kinda crept up on you.