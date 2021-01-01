FRUITY PEBBLES CANNABIS SEEDS (10 SEEDS)
Quite popular for its sweet fruity smell, FRUITY PEBBLES is an indica dominant hybrid between Green Ribbon, Grandaddy Purple and Tahoe Alien. Rightly named after its tropical name, this strain is quite difficult to find in the normal cannabis market. Fruity Pebbles is among the expensive strains due to the fact that it is difficult to get hold of. The plant is adorned with fluffy buds surrounded by lavish amount of crystals on it. The buds are leafy with orange hair around. Just like the smell, the taste is also fruity with smooth smoke and lacks an aftertaste. With only few hits, it will sweep you off your feet by making you clear-headed and light, while still giving you an exciting cerebral high.
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
