 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

by Muskoka Grown

Write a review
Muskoka Grown Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls
Muskoka Grown Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls
Muskoka Grown Cannabis Pre-rolls Glueberry OG Pre-Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

About this product

Glueberry OG, fueled by some of today’s best genetics, is a 3-way hybrid cross of Original Glue, OG Kush and Blueberry. It has a distinctive kush aroma mixed with floral and a little bit of spice. This strain produces compact and dense buds with extremely resinous frost. Available in 2 x 0.5g Pack Coming Soon!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Muskoka Grown Logo
Muskoka Grown is a licensed producer of high-quality small-batch cannabis growing in the heart of cottage country. Nestled among the tall pines and pristine lakes of Muskoka, we are committed to quality and cultivating with a dedication to every harvest. Inspired by our natural environment, our products are a reflection of the beautiful place we call home. To learn more, visit www.muskokagrown.com.