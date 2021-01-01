 Loading…

About this product

Ice is a tour de force of the weed seeds. Quantity and high quality come together in perfect harmony and create a cannabis strain, whose buds will leave you blind from the sheet of tasty trichomes that wrap around the dank and dense colas. These marijuana seeds have a lot to prove! Her genetics are comprised of Northern Lights, Shiva, Skunk and Afghan. We try not to brag about our strains, so we let others do it for us. According to Leafly, our girl produces an “incredible trichome production” and says her high makes you “tingly, euphoric, and feeling uplifted”. Her icy appearance doesn’t just make her look good, it also gives her a wonderful aroma of diesel mixed perfectly with sweet and floral notes.They come together to produce an award-winning strain, which has been awarded multiple times in the past. She gets her name from her wonderful ratio of flowers to leaves that make her look like a literal ice sculpture.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

Ice

Ice
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.

