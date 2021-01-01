D. Bubba 0.3g Pre-Rolls (10-pack)
About this product
All-natural 10-pack of 0.3g pre-rolls made with BC-grown whole indica flower. No trim. No shake. Originating in Vancouver, this legacy cut of D. Bubba is now grown in the modern Pure Sunfarms greenhouse in the Fraser Valley. It presents flavours of spicy earth, gassy hops, and creamy coffee. Conveniently portioned for single-use sessions and presented in a reusable tin. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Death Bubba
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.
