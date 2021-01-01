 Loading…

Northern Lights

by Sensible Seeds

About this product

Northern Lights Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Nirvana Seeds: Northern Lights is highly adapted to indoor growing. Nearly all promising modern indoor strains contain NL genes. High flower to leaf ratio, compact buds, good yields and exceptional resin production are all characteristics displayed by this wonderful strain. Northern Lights is a most lucrative plant for the indoor grower. The smoke is full bodied yet somewhat neutral in flavor… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w) Features Sex: Feminized Type: Mostly Indica Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: September/October Yield: 400 to 500g/m2 Height: Medium THC: 18 to 24% CBD: 0.23% CBN: 0.37% Genetics: Effect: Stoney yet high; All-around buzz

About this brand

Sensible Seeds are the leading online supplier of marijuana seeds. One of the first online retailers of high grade marijuana seeds in the world; we have kept our reputation as one of the very best due to our excellent customer service and vast selection over 3000 superior strains and Cannabis Cup winners. We source our high grade marijuana seeds from over 150 of the worlds' best breeders! All our seeds are bought freshly packed and stored in an optimum environment to ensure lasting freshness. Sensible Seeds is a family run business renowned for honesty and integrity; we treat our customers on a personal level and many have become close friends over the years. We are the only UK cannabis seeds supplier to boast a dedicated Medical Marijuana section; showing which marijuana strains are beneficial to which conditions. Price Match Guarantee Free Cannabis Seeds with orders Discounts and Monthly Promos Superior Stealth Packaging Supplying the very best cannabis seeds is our passion. And with 20 years of experience behind us, you know you are in safe hands.

About this strain

Northern Lights

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

