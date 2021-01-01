Bubba Bubble Hash
About this product
Subtlety is overrated. Bubba prefers overt intimidation. It's dank and pungent and powerful. All of this makes Bubba a big indica for people who love big indicas—people who think subtlety is for suckers. Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs.
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
About this strain
Death Bubba
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.
