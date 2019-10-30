 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Argyle Oil

by Tweed

We took our very own Argyle, an indica-dominant strain with a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Pretty cool, right? Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t. One spray = 2.5 mg of THC, 3 mg of CBD. REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.

Cherrietaylor

The best stuff out there

from Tweedon November 29th, 2019

Hi, Cherrietaylor. Thanks for sharing this — we're honored to hear you think so.

HabbyHerp

I would be lost without this. I have severe osteoarthritis, and have already had my right hip replaced. Taking the Argyle has been quite successful in prolonging my knee replacements, and even though I am bone on bone, I am able to function relatively pain free while taking it.

from Tweedon November 29th, 2019

Hi, HappyHerp. Thanks for sharing your experience with Argyle Oil and putting a huge smile on our face.

Guinnesschick

I wish I could say I love this product, but it hasn’t grown on me yet. I don’t know how many times I have tried this, multiple doses it doesn’t seem to do much. Maybe because I vape concentrates? Absorption issues? Can leave me with a migraine doesn’t seem to make me tired or productive don’t know effects.

from Tweedon November 8th, 2019

Hi, Guinnesschick. These are good points as to why it could not be working for you the same as it may work for someone else. There's a ton of other reasons too. Cannabis is trial and error, so Argyle Oil might not be the perfect fit for you. Don't let it deter you from trying Argyle in other forms — you may just be surprised. Thanks for sharing your experience and feedback.

About this strain

Argyle

Argyle

Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.

About this brand

Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.