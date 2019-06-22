 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Argyle Softgels

Argyle Softgels

by Tweed

Skip to Reviews
4.33
Tweed Concentrates Ingestible Argyle Softgels
Tweed Concentrates Ingestible Argyle Softgels

Learn More

About this product

We used our very own Argyle, an indica-dominant strain with balanced levels of THC to CBD, to make these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Argyle Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required. Available in: 2.5 mg THC + 4 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container 10 mg THC + 8 mg CBD per Softgel 15 or 60 Softgels per container REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.

3 customer reviews

4.33

write a review

nic70

I'm new to the whole cannabis arena, but now that it's legal in Canada, I'm starting to experiment a bit. But my review is about my dad, who is 82. He suffers from depression and anxiety, and thus does not sleep well, which increases his symptoms, and a vicious cycle develops. I inherited a milder form of this condition from him. From the pleasant effects I've experienced with oils at bedtime, I thought it was worth a try for him. I received his permission to do some research and possibly obtain a product for him. I went into a cannabis store in my community, and they recommended the Argyle Softgels. My dad texted me the morning after the first try and thanked me....he had had a much better sleep! A few days later, I checked in and things were even better! I'm ecstatic!

iRandy62

My first OCS purchase! I know; start slow. One soft gel certainly isn’t doing much, 90 minutes after consumption. Time will tell if it’ll help me get a relaxing sleep tonight. *Crosses fingers.

from Tweedon June 10th, 2019

Hi, iRandy62. Thanks for the review. The suspense is killing us. We'll never know how relaxed you were, but we sure hope that your experience was a success. We have a feeling it was. Onset time is going to be dependent on a bunch of factors including age, metabolism, etc. Start low and build your dose gradually until you find those optimal results.

muffiechron

My first legal cannabis purchase! I bought this last week at Superette in Ottawa and have tried a few times, mainly at night as I was looking for a sleep aid. Best dosage for me seems to be taking two 2.5 pills staggered about an hour before bed time. Seems to do the trick. Zzz.

from Tweedon June 6th, 2019

Hi, muffiechron. Your first legal cannabis purchase? Now that's an honor. So glad to hear that Argyle Softgels nipped your lack of sleep in the bud (no pun intended). We love how convenient, discreet, and easy to dose our little softgels are. Makes life easy, and catching Z's too, apparently. Thanks for taking the time to leave a review.

About this strain

Argyle

Argyle

Argyle is a variety of Nordle grown by Canadian LP Tweed, Inc. The indica-dominant hybrid crosses Afghani and Sensi Star genetics. The resulting buds smell of garlic and herbs, like fresh cut chives but with a fruity aftertaste. With a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD Argyle creates a mellow, calming buzz that is a great answer to body pains and muscle spasms.

About this brand

Tweed Logo
Hi. We're Tweed, Canada's leading source for all things Cannabis. For us, it’s about more than just growing seeds into plants. It’s about starting a conversation and opening minds to fresh perspectives. And, perhaps most of all, it’s about becoming a part of the fabric of every neighbourhood that welcomes us. We have a wide selection of products that are as diverse as the communities we serve. We're constantly working to refine well-known strains from around the world, while also breeding proprietary genetics. With a commitment to best-in-class customer service, strain variety, and quality assurance, Tweed is setting the new standard for cannabis, right here in Canada.