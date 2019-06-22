nic70 on June 22nd, 2019

I'm new to the whole cannabis arena, but now that it's legal in Canada, I'm starting to experiment a bit. But my review is about my dad, who is 82. He suffers from depression and anxiety, and thus does not sleep well, which increases his symptoms, and a vicious cycle develops. I inherited a milder form of this condition from him. From the pleasant effects I've experienced with oils at bedtime, I thought it was worth a try for him. I received his permission to do some research and possibly obtain a product for him. I went into a cannabis store in my community, and they recommended the Argyle Softgels. My dad texted me the morning after the first try and thanked me....he had had a much better sleep! A few days later, I checked in and things were even better! I'm ecstatic!