About this product

Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 35% sativa properties and 25% is ruderalis. Blue Cheese has been derived from: Blueberry Kush x Blue Cheese x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 91 days. Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 to 70 cm and yields up to 325 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 to 110 cm and will yield 325 to 400 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 39.60 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Blue Cheese autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blue-cheese-autoflowering-feminized-seeds