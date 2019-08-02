Blue Dream feminized seeds
Blue Dream feminized seeds grows into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Blue Dream has been derived from: Blueberry x Haze #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 64 to 70 days. Blue Dream feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 150 to 200 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 900 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, haze, lemon, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, stoned, powerfull.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.