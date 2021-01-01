About this product

Harlequin feminized seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 75% sativa properties. Harlequin has been derived from: Colombian Gold X Nepali Indica X Thai landrace X Swiss landrace. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks. Harlequin feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 to 250 cm and will yield 550 to 700 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, flowery, fruity, lemon, mango, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, social, uplifting. Now in stock and available from 67.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Harlequin feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/harlequin-feminized-seeds