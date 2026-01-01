120k is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wifi Mints and Banana Punch . This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. 120k is a unique hybrid known for its robust aroma and balanced effects. 120k typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that 120k effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, offering a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose 120k when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain, as it can provide mental relief and relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, 120k features flavors like earthy kush, sweet blueberry, and undertones of herbal notes, creating a unique and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its earthy aroma. The average price of 120k typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, offering an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. 120k is a distinctive and versatile hybrid strain that combines the best of both worlds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed 120k, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



