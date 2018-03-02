ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
3 Bears OG by Mephisto Genetics is an autoflowering cross of Bear OG, Karma’s OG Cut, and Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant strain generates pungent, flavorful buds in a smaller, more manageable plant size. Mephisto Genetics describes 3 Bears OG as a cornerstone to their artisanal collection, blending the best attributes of the fabled OG Kush with a compact, controllable growth structure. The 3 Bears OG has an approximate 70-day growth cycle and offers effects that stimulate the appetite while leading the body toward sleep.

Avatar for 8zed
Member since 2017
really helps me sleep good. seemed to alleviate my back pain as well. it's heavy, but not too heavy,
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ShotgunMcQuade
Member since 2017
Tastes exactly as it sounds, basically like an even more dank og kush. I just finished a grow of it from mephisto genetics and it came out just right for basically an overstated closet grow. When u crack that outer hardened layer of homegrown goodness u get the sticky, stanky treat u love. When it's...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Raint21
Member since 2018
Yummy. This flower is soooo pleasant! The smell is sweet, along with the taste, therefore it's so delicious.. the indica high puts me the fuck to bed. lol 😂 by far, my favorite strain and I'm so surprised at how underrated this strain is !!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for GustoGold
Member since 2018
Un dominant indica qui vous fera prendre la forme du sofa! Très relaxant et bon pour l'appétit!! Dans mes tops 3!!
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ncity2
Member since 2018
This strain gave me the relaxing feeling of being in nature. Although I was indoors in winter, I had the feeling of breathing in fresh air in a forest or garden. After an hour, I also felt really grounded, like my feet were magnetic and connected to the most solid ground that ever existed. I'm a 3-y...
Relaxed
Lineage

Triangle Kush
3 Bears OG