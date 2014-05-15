We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Great flavor takes me back to when I first smoked weed. Just the aroma and flavor of the weed is just so nostalgic. Recommend it to every who wants to smoke for the first time/smoke for the first time in a long time, or just smoke it to get a amazing high, and taste the amazing Terpinenes. Overall a...