3X Crazy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 3X Crazy.

Effects

Show all

101 people reported 761 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 39%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 30%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

138

Avatar for KweenGas
Member since 2020
Happy, hungry, sleepy 😊🤤🥴 I’ve been smoking this strain 3 years and I’ve never ‘burnt out’ on it.
feelings
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Mikibyo
Member since 2020
I have this strain in the amber CO2 oil and it seriously relaxes me more than any other strain I’ve had so far. Definitely better for the evening.
feelings
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Dej-EMPRESS
Member since 2019
its everything crazy :) the reviews are as accurate as you can get. I'm about to enjoy myne right now
feelings
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Alexiflores566
Member since 2019
gets me high. you can feel it in your shoulders.
feelings
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BrazilianRedneck870
Member since 2019
Extremely relaxing. Good head space. Does well to remove stress and pain.
feelings
feelings
ArousedCreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blazedmexican
Member since 2019
Great flavor takes me back to when I first smoked weed. Just the aroma and flavor of the weed is just so nostalgic. Recommend it to every who wants to smoke for the first time/smoke for the first time in a long time, or just smoke it to get a amazing high, and taste the amazing Terpinenes. Overall a...
feelings
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for fraser_patz
Member since 2019
This 1 is dankkk My favourite strain at the moment!
feelings
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy